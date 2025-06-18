India Battles New Omicron Sub-Variants Amid Covid Surge

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) has announced ongoing genome sequencing efforts to isolate four new Omicron sub-variants, suspected to be linked to the recent rise in Covid cases in India. This scientific endeavor aims to better understand the current challenges in vaccine effectiveness, as stated by Dr. Naveen Kumar, director at NIV under the ICMR.

The rise in Covid cases was noticeable from mid-April, with four sub-variants identified: LF.7, XFG, JN.1.16, and NB.1.8.1. Initial analysis indicates that the JN.1.16 lineage triggered the surge, later overtaken by the XFG variant. Sequencing data has been shared with international databases for wider analysis.

Although the severity of current infections is low and managed largely with home care, health authorities, under continuous monitoring, emphasize readiness with resources like oxygen and essential medicines. The development and potential need for new vaccines depend on detailed assessments and policy decisions.

