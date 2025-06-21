Polio Resurfaces in Pakistan: A Setback in Eradication Efforts

In a concerning development, Pakistan has recorded its 12th case of poliovirus this year, as reported by local media. The latest case was identified on Friday, even after three nationwide anti-polio immunization efforts.

The victim, a 33-month-old boy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, received two doses of the oral polio vaccine but missed the injectable vaccine, according to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication.

This case marks the sixth incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. Despite intense immunization campaigns in February, April, and May, the poliovirus was also detected in environmental samples from seven districts, reflecting persistent challenges in combating the disease, which remains endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)