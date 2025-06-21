Polio Resurfaces in Pakistan: A Setback in Eradication Efforts
Pakistan has confirmed its 12th poliovirus case of the year, despite three nationwide vaccination campaigns. The latest victim is a young child from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting challenges in eradicating the disease, which persists only in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Polio remains a significant health issue in the region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a concerning development, Pakistan has recorded its 12th case of poliovirus this year, as reported by local media. The latest case was identified on Friday, even after three nationwide anti-polio immunization efforts.
The victim, a 33-month-old boy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, received two doses of the oral polio vaccine but missed the injectable vaccine, according to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication.
This case marks the sixth incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. Despite intense immunization campaigns in February, April, and May, the poliovirus was also detected in environmental samples from seven districts, reflecting persistent challenges in combating the disease, which remains endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Health Headlines: Texas Measles Stalls, Omada's Nasdaq Triumph, and Vaccination Drives
President Droupadi Murmu Launches National Sickle Cell Eradication Mission-2047
Is it Time to Rethink Measles Vaccination Timing in Australia?
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Prioritizes Terrorism Eradication in J&K
Punjab Achieves 99.56% Vaccination of Cattle Against FMD