Left Menu

Polio Resurfaces in Pakistan: A Setback in Eradication Efforts

Pakistan has confirmed its 12th poliovirus case of the year, despite three nationwide vaccination campaigns. The latest victim is a young child from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting challenges in eradicating the disease, which persists only in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Polio remains a significant health issue in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-06-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 16:55 IST
Polio Resurfaces in Pakistan: A Setback in Eradication Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a concerning development, Pakistan has recorded its 12th case of poliovirus this year, as reported by local media. The latest case was identified on Friday, even after three nationwide anti-polio immunization efforts.

The victim, a 33-month-old boy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, received two doses of the oral polio vaccine but missed the injectable vaccine, according to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication.

This case marks the sixth incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. Despite intense immunization campaigns in February, April, and May, the poliovirus was also detected in environmental samples from seven districts, reflecting persistent challenges in combating the disease, which remains endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025