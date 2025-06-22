Left Menu

USDA Explores Bird Flu Vaccination Plan Amid Rising Poultry Concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a potential poultry vaccination strategy against bird flu, assessing export impacts. This initiative is part of efforts to address outbreaks that have led to culling millions of birds. Meanwhile, other health-related updates include EU's conditional approval for a liver disease drug and resolutions in Brazil’s bird flu crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Department of Agriculture has begun evaluating a plan to vaccinate poultry against bird flu, marking a pioneering step for a nation grappling with its largest animal health crisis.

This initiative, critical for mitigating recurring bird flu outbreaks, also considers the impact on international poultry trade. According to reports sourced by Reuters, the proposal emerges following pleas from egg and turkey producers severely affected by the virus.

In another update, the European Union moves towards approving its first treatment for fatty liver disease, while Brazil declares its bird flu outbreak resolved, showcasing advancements in tackling global animal health and medical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

