Left Menu

USDA's Bird Flu Vaccine Plan and Lilly’s Obesity Drug Trials

The U.S. Department of Agriculture considers vaccinating poultry against bird flu amidst a major animal-health crisis, with over 175 million birds affected since 2022. In positive news, Brazil is free from bird flu outbreaks. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly targets obesity with its promising experimental pill, orforglipron.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:30 IST
USDA's Bird Flu Vaccine Plan and Lilly’s Obesity Drug Trials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is evaluating a plan to vaccinate poultry against bird flu. This strategy, now under consideration following proposals from egg and turkey producers, aims to curb the devastating effects of the virus, which has necessitated the culling of nearly 175 million birds since 2022.

In an encouraging development, the World Organisation for Animal Health has declared Brazil free of bird flu in commercial farms after no new outbreaks were recorded for a consecutive 28-day period. Brazil, a major global poultry exporter, is now considered free of the disease in its commercial poultry sector.

Eli Lilly has revealed that its experimental anti-obesity pill, orforglipron, has shown promising results in diabetic patients. The company anticipates releasing further trial outcomes by the third quarter for non-diabetic overweight and obese patients, with plans to submit data to regulatory bodies by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025