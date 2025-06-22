USDA's Bird Flu Vaccine Plan and Lilly’s Obesity Drug Trials
The U.S. Department of Agriculture considers vaccinating poultry against bird flu amidst a major animal-health crisis, with over 175 million birds affected since 2022. In positive news, Brazil is free from bird flu outbreaks. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly targets obesity with its promising experimental pill, orforglipron.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is evaluating a plan to vaccinate poultry against bird flu. This strategy, now under consideration following proposals from egg and turkey producers, aims to curb the devastating effects of the virus, which has necessitated the culling of nearly 175 million birds since 2022.
In an encouraging development, the World Organisation for Animal Health has declared Brazil free of bird flu in commercial farms after no new outbreaks were recorded for a consecutive 28-day period. Brazil, a major global poultry exporter, is now considered free of the disease in its commercial poultry sector.
Eli Lilly has revealed that its experimental anti-obesity pill, orforglipron, has shown promising results in diabetic patients. The company anticipates releasing further trial outcomes by the third quarter for non-diabetic overweight and obese patients, with plans to submit data to regulatory bodies by year-end.
