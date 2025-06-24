Getting Started at the Gym: From Hesitation to Habituation

Starting at a gym can be intimidating, but the numerous health benefits of resistance training make it worth overcoming the initial hesitation. Many people worry about looking inexperienced or risk of injury; however, injury rates in the gym are significantly lower than in sports like rugby and soccer.

Regular resistance exercise not only strengthens muscles but also reduces the risk of chronic diseases and improves sleep and mental health. Beginners should focus on comfortable exercises using gym machines and gradually transition to free weights for added benefits.

To build a lasting gym habit, persistence is key. Attending regularly for the first six weeks can help solidify the routine. Finding enjoyable activities, seeking social support, and believing in one's ability to succeed can further anchor this healthy habit.

(With inputs from agencies.)