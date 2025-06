President Murmu Inaugurates Cutting-Edge Cancer-Care Centre at SGRH

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a state-of-the-art cancer-care centre at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, highlighting a significant advancement in the hospital's healthcare offerings.

The comprehensive facility integrates medical, surgical, and radiation oncology services, alongside day-care chemotherapy, making it a pivotal destination for cancer care, diagnosis, and treatment.

Equipped with advanced technologies, the centre underscores SGRH's long-standing commitment to ethical, affordable, and quality patient care, aiming to blend modern medical science with empathy and service.