Fighting Drug Menace: Nagaland's Unified Call to Action

A senior official from the Nagaland government emphasized the urgent necessity for coordinated efforts to tackle growing drug abuse in the state.

Speaking at an event on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Y Kikheto Sema, Principal Secretary of Law & Justice, highlighted the staggering numbers from a 2021 survey. It revealed that Nagaland has approximately 6.24 lakh substance users, including thousands of children and women. Heroin remains the most commonly abused substance.

Despite limited resources, the state is striving to combat this crisis with law enforcement and awareness. However, Sema pointed out the need for more comprehensive strategies, including cross-border collaborations and church involvement, due to Nagaland's connections to major trafficking routes with neighboring Myanmar and Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)