Family Violence Agency Adopts Legal Name, Broadens Scope Beyond Māori Focus

In a move aimed at enhancing inclusivity and reflecting broader national values, Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Karen Chhour has announced that the government agency formerly known by its informal Te Reo Māori name Te Puna Aonui will now operate solely under its legal title: the Executive Board for the Elimination of Family Violence and Sexual Violence.

This rebranding, though administrative in nature, is part of a broader philosophical and structural shift within the agency, which oversees coordination among government departments working to prevent and respond to family and sexual violence.

“This decision reflects the reality that all people are potentially victims of family and sexual violence,” Minister Chhour stated. “It also respects the wishes of former advisory board members who have asked for the gifted Te Reo name to be returned.”

Shift Toward a More Inclusive Advisory Model

At the heart of the decision is a shift in the makeup and mandate of the agency’s advisory structure. The previous Ministerial Advisory Board, which primarily represented Māori voices and perspectives, will be replaced with a new, multi-cultural advisory board that aims to represent the diversity of New Zealand society, including Pasifika, Asian, refugee, migrant, and other ethnic communities.

Minister Chhour acknowledged that the change has caused some discontent among former advisory members who were not reappointed. However, she emphasized that the revised board is essential for delivering a comprehensive national response.

“I need an advisory board that can advise on all issues victim-survivors face, and one that reflects the diversity of our nation—not just the 17 per cent of New Zealanders who identify as Māori,” she said.

A Minister’s Personal Perspective

Karen Chhour, who is herself Māori and a survivor of both family and sexual violence, spoke candidly about her personal experience and how it informs her policy decisions.

“Yes, I am Māori, and proud of this. I am also a mother, a wife, and a survivor... The idea that one part of my being is somehow more important than any other is something I don’t accept.”

Chhour said her decisions are driven by the need to ensure that all victim-survivors—regardless of ethnicity—feel heard, supported, and represented.

Government Naming Policy and National Values

The Minister also noted that the change aligns with current government policy: main names of government departments should be in English, unless the agency’s focus is specifically on Māori communities. While Te Puna Aonui was never the agency’s legal name, it had been commonly used in public communications and branding.

“By continuing with a Te Reo name, I believe we risk potentially making non-Māori victim-survivors feel like their lived experiences do not matter,” Chhour explained. “I can assure them that they do and will continue to.”

She added that the renaming reflects national values of equality and fairness and will ensure the agency’s work is relevant to all New Zealanders.

Transition and Next Steps

Although the legal name takes immediate effect, updates to the agency’s branding and official documentation will occur over time. The Minister said this change is a “positive step forward” for the agency and the country’s response to family and sexual violence.

“The important work of the agency will be strengthened by incorporating Pasifika, Asian communities, and other groups who were deliberately excluded by the scope of the previous advisory board,” Chhour added.

The Executive Board for the Elimination of Family Violence and Sexual Violence coordinates across multiple government entities, including Police, Corrections, Oranga Tamariki, Ministry of Justice, and others, to deliver a cohesive national strategy for prevention and victim support.

This change signals the government’s broader intent to take a more inclusive, survivor-focused approach to tackling one of New Zealand’s most pervasive social issues.