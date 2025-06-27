Pioneering the Fight: India's Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Journey

The ambitious National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was introduced in the Union Budget of 2023 and launched in the same year, targeting the eradication of this genetic disorder by the year 2047. The disease affects red blood cells, causing significant health issues, including acute pain and potential organ damage.

Under the leadership of CSIR's first female Director General, Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, who has a distinguished academic background in chemistry, the mission has already seen the screening of over 20 lakh individuals from tribal regions. The initiative is structured into three main phases: screening and surveillance, drug research, and genetic therapy.

The introduction of an affordable sickle cell anaemia detection kit marks a major milestone for CSIR, promising broader access to diagnosis and treatment in remote areas. Meanwhile, Kalaiselvi is also pioneering developments in battery technology with governmental support, striving to position India as a leader in global manufacturing and innovation.

