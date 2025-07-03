AIIMS Study Decouples COVID-19 Vaccine from Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Youth

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, in conjunction with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has released findings challenging claims that COVID-19 vaccines are linked to sudden cardiac arrests in young people. Their ongoing study of 300 cases shows alternative causes are more prevalent.

Dr. S Narang, a cardiologist at AIIMS-Delhi, stated, "There is no conclusive evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine is causing sudden cardiac arrests. In fact, vaccines have proven to be more beneficial by reducing the severity of infections and associated complications." The study points to lifestyle-related issues, like smoking, alcohol, and arterial blockages, as primary culprits.

Pathologist Dr. Sudhir added insights into younger victims, citing binge drinking, drug use, and genetic factors as potential triggers. The report urges regular exercise and a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables to minimize risks, while also acknowledging the threat posed by blood clotting due to COVID-19 infections.

(With inputs from agencies.)