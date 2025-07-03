Left Menu

AIIMS Study Decouples COVID-19 Vaccine from Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Youth

A study by AIIMS and ICMR finds no link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac arrests in young individuals. With 300 cases examined, lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol are common causes. The study emphasizes vaccines' protective benefits and recommends a healthy lifestyle to mitigate risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:38 IST
AIIMS Study Decouples COVID-19 Vaccine from Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, in conjunction with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has released findings challenging claims that COVID-19 vaccines are linked to sudden cardiac arrests in young people. Their ongoing study of 300 cases shows alternative causes are more prevalent.

Dr. S Narang, a cardiologist at AIIMS-Delhi, stated, "There is no conclusive evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine is causing sudden cardiac arrests. In fact, vaccines have proven to be more beneficial by reducing the severity of infections and associated complications." The study points to lifestyle-related issues, like smoking, alcohol, and arterial blockages, as primary culprits.

Pathologist Dr. Sudhir added insights into younger victims, citing binge drinking, drug use, and genetic factors as potential triggers. The report urges regular exercise and a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables to minimize risks, while also acknowledging the threat posed by blood clotting due to COVID-19 infections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025