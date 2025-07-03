Ceasefire Talks: Is Gaza Nearing Peace?

In a bid to bring an end to the protracted conflict, Hamas has expressed a demand for assurances from the United States that a new ceasefire proposal would culminate in the conclusion of the war. This development comes as Israeli strikes persist, resulting in further casualties across the Gaza territory.

Negotiations for a truce have gained traction, propelled by the U.S. securing a ceasefire in a separate conflict between Israel and Iran. Despite discussions, intensified Israeli strikes reportedly claimed 59 lives in Gaza on Thursday, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Amid diplomatic efforts, sources indicate a potential deal involving the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, adding a layer of urgency to the negotiations.

