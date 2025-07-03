Ceasefire Talks: Is Gaza Nearing Peace?
Efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza intensify as Hamas seeks guarantees from the U.S. that it would lead to ending the longstanding war with Israel. Despite talks, Israeli strikes continue, while both sides negotiate the terms, including the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.
In a bid to bring an end to the protracted conflict, Hamas has expressed a demand for assurances from the United States that a new ceasefire proposal would culminate in the conclusion of the war. This development comes as Israeli strikes persist, resulting in further casualties across the Gaza territory.
Negotiations for a truce have gained traction, propelled by the U.S. securing a ceasefire in a separate conflict between Israel and Iran. Despite discussions, intensified Israeli strikes reportedly claimed 59 lives in Gaza on Thursday, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
Amid diplomatic efforts, sources indicate a potential deal involving the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, adding a layer of urgency to the negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
