Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks: Is Gaza Nearing Peace?

Efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza intensify as Hamas seeks guarantees from the U.S. that it would lead to ending the longstanding war with Israel. Despite talks, Israeli strikes continue, while both sides negotiate the terms, including the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:56 IST
Ceasefire Talks: Is Gaza Nearing Peace?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to bring an end to the protracted conflict, Hamas has expressed a demand for assurances from the United States that a new ceasefire proposal would culminate in the conclusion of the war. This development comes as Israeli strikes persist, resulting in further casualties across the Gaza territory.

Negotiations for a truce have gained traction, propelled by the U.S. securing a ceasefire in a separate conflict between Israel and Iran. Despite discussions, intensified Israeli strikes reportedly claimed 59 lives in Gaza on Thursday, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Amid diplomatic efforts, sources indicate a potential deal involving the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, adding a layer of urgency to the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025