Tragedy at Bundi: Power Outage Controversy in Patient's Death
A 65-year-old cancer patient died at Bundi district hospital, with her family alleging it resulted from an oxygen supply interruption caused by a power failure. Hospital officials deny these claims, stating oxygen supply systems are unaffected by power outages. The incident remains under investigation, with conflicting accounts persisting.
- Country:
- India
A 65-year-old cancer patient tragically passed away at Bundi district government hospital, with accusations from her family pointing to an interruption in oxygen supply allegedly caused by a power failure.
Hospital authorities, however, firmly denied these allegations, asserting that the oxygen supply is maintained through a centralized system, impervious to power outages. Dr. Laxminarayan Meena, the hospital's PMO, acknowledged the power failure but insisted there was no negligence in oxygen supply. He mentioned that an electrician was called when the auto-generator failed to start automatically.
The incident sparked a ruckus within the hospital, with family members expressing their grief and anger. The police report indicated no formal complaint was filed, while a factual report on the matter is being sought by senior health officials, keeping the incident under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bundi
- death
- hospital
- oxygen
- power outage
- cancer
- patient
- family
- allegations
- controversy
ALSO READ
AI tools achieve high precision in cervical cancer staging and survival prediction
IAEA and EFOMP Deepen Medical Physics Cooperation to Boost Cancer Care
Supreme Court Grants Cancer Patient Relief from Bail Surrender
Pioneering CAR T Therapy Transforms Cancer Care in India
Judge Strikes Down Biden-Era Privacy Rule Protecting Abortion and Gender Transition Patients