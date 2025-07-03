Tragedy at Bundi: Power Outage Controversy in Patient's Death

A 65-year-old cancer patient tragically passed away at Bundi district government hospital, with accusations from her family pointing to an interruption in oxygen supply allegedly caused by a power failure.

Hospital authorities, however, firmly denied these allegations, asserting that the oxygen supply is maintained through a centralized system, impervious to power outages. Dr. Laxminarayan Meena, the hospital's PMO, acknowledged the power failure but insisted there was no negligence in oxygen supply. He mentioned that an electrician was called when the auto-generator failed to start automatically.

The incident sparked a ruckus within the hospital, with family members expressing their grief and anger. The police report indicated no formal complaint was filed, while a factual report on the matter is being sought by senior health officials, keeping the incident under scrutiny.

