Holiday Cancer: Travel Planner Swindles Seniors of Rs 33 Lakh

In a shocking case of fraud, a travel planner named Rahul Jain is under investigation for allegedly deceiving senior citizens out of Rs 33 lakh under the guise of organizing a tour to Assam and Meghalaya.

According to Mumbai police, construction businessman Shivshankar Agarwal lodged the complaint, detailing that 60 people fell victim to Jain's scheme. The seniors, all members of a club, met Jain at a Santacruz hotel where he pitched the fraudulent tour package.

Jain collected payments in three instalments, but later claimed the tour was canceled due to rain. When he disappeared and issued bouncing cheques, victims realized they had been conned. Investigations and legal proceedings are underway as authorities seek to bring Jain to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)