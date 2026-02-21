India's Groundbreaking Childhood Cancer Survivorship Registry Unveiled

India has launched its first registry dedicated to childhood cancer survivors, revealing a 94.5% overall five-year survival rate and a nearly 90% event-free survival rate. Published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia, this groundbreaking study showcases India's ability to document long-term outcomes in a resource-limited setting.

The Indian Childhood Cancer Survivorship (C2S) study commenced in 2016, examining 5,419 children diagnosed with cancer before age 18, who are now in remission. With data collected from 20 centers nationwide, this research highlights common diagnoses and treatments, including chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy.

The study underscores the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors and aims to fill knowledge gaps on late effects in survivors. Researchers emphasize the model's potential to inform policies related to childhood cancer survivorship, particularly in lower and middle-income countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)