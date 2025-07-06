Delhi's Lifesaving Initiative: Launch of Blood Donor App
The Delhi government is set to introduce a blood donor app containing details of voluntary donors. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced this at a blood donation camp. The app will help connect donors with those in need by providing essential information, including blood group and donation eligibility.
The Delhi government is on the brink of launching a revolutionary blood donor app aimed at streamlining blood donations across the region, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Announced during a blood donation drive in Anand Vihar, this application is set to include comprehensive details about voluntary donors, encompassing crucial data such as blood group, past donations, and eligibility status.
The contact information of donors will also be made accessible, ensuring that those in search of blood can reach their nearest available donor swiftly and efficiently.
