Delhi Government to Launch Blood Donor App

In a move to enhance the efficiency of blood donation services, the Delhi government is set to unveil a new app designed to connect donors with those in need. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta disclosed this plan during a recent blood donation event in Anand Vihar.

The forthcoming application will feature comprehensive details of voluntary donors, such as their blood type, last donation date, and eligibility status post the conventional three-month donation interval.

Gupta emphasized that the app will also offer contact information for donors, thereby facilitating easier access for individuals seeking blood urgently. This innovative approach aims to simplify the process and encourage more citizens to participate in blood donation drives across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)