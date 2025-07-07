Left Menu

Delhi Government to Launch Blood Donor App

Delhi's government plans to introduce a blood donor app, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The app will include donor information like blood group and eligibility, simplifying the process of finding nearby donors. The initiative aims to streamline blood donation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 08:27 IST
Delhi Government to Launch Blood Donor App
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance the efficiency of blood donation services, the Delhi government is set to unveil a new app designed to connect donors with those in need. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta disclosed this plan during a recent blood donation event in Anand Vihar.

The forthcoming application will feature comprehensive details of voluntary donors, such as their blood type, last donation date, and eligibility status post the conventional three-month donation interval.

Gupta emphasized that the app will also offer contact information for donors, thereby facilitating easier access for individuals seeking blood urgently. This innovative approach aims to simplify the process and encourage more citizens to participate in blood donation drives across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025