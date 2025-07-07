Tragedy Strikes: Infant Dies After Circumcision Procedure

A tragic incident unfolded in Kakkoor district as a two-month-old boy, Emil Adam, lost his life following a circumcision procedure at a local private clinic.

The infant, son of a couple from Feroke, developed severe complications during the procedure on Sunday.

Despite being swiftly transferred to another hospital, doctors were unable to save him, declaring him dead. Authorities have initiated a case based on a complaint filed by the child's maternal grandfather.

(With inputs from agencies.)