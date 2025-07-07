Tragedy Strikes: Infant Dies After Circumcision Procedure
A two-month-old infant, Emil Adam, died after a circumcision procedure at a private clinic in Kakkoor district. The procedure turned tragic when the child developed uneasiness and, despite being rushed to another hospital, was declared dead. Police have registered a case based on the grandfather's complaint.
Kozhikode | Updated: 07-07-2025
A tragic incident unfolded in Kakkoor district as a two-month-old boy, Emil Adam, lost his life following a circumcision procedure at a local private clinic.
The infant, son of a couple from Feroke, developed severe complications during the procedure on Sunday.
Despite being swiftly transferred to another hospital, doctors were unable to save him, declaring him dead. Authorities have initiated a case based on a complaint filed by the child's maternal grandfather.
