Tragedy Strikes: Infant Dies After Circumcision Procedure

A two-month-old infant, Emil Adam, died after a circumcision procedure at a private clinic in Kakkoor district. The procedure turned tragic when the child developed uneasiness and, despite being rushed to another hospital, was declared dead. Police have registered a case based on the grandfather's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:11 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Kakkoor district as a two-month-old boy, Emil Adam, lost his life following a circumcision procedure at a local private clinic.

The infant, son of a couple from Feroke, developed severe complications during the procedure on Sunday.

Despite being swiftly transferred to another hospital, doctors were unable to save him, declaring him dead. Authorities have initiated a case based on a complaint filed by the child's maternal grandfather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

