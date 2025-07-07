Egypt Launches MENA’s First Vector Control FETP to Boost Outbreak Response

In a significant public health milestone for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Egypt, in collaboration with Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population, has launched the region’s first Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP) focused on vector control. This initiative marks a major advancement in national and regional preparedness to detect, prevent, and respond to vector-borne disease threats.

Supported by the Pandemic Fund, the programme is a cornerstone of Egypt’s broader strategy to strengthen its health system resilience and reinforce intersectoral coordination through the One Health approach, which recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

Building Egypt’s First Line of Defense Against Vector-Borne Threats

The training programme, the first of its kind in the MENA region, is designed to address a growing global concern: the spread of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and West Nile virus—many of which are exacerbated by climate change, urbanization, and increased cross-border movement.

The inaugural cohort consists of 32 participants, primarily agricultural engineers and public health professionals working across human and animal health sectors. Their selection reflects the programme’s emphasis on multisectoral collaboration, a critical element in managing diseases spread by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas.

By equipping frontline health workers with epidemiological tools and practical experience, the programme ensures Egypt is better positioned to recognize and respond to early warning signals of disease outbreaks.

A Unique Training Structure: Theory Meets Practice

The six-month programme blends classroom learning (20%) with hands-on fieldwork (80%), ensuring participants acquire both theoretical foundations and practical field experience. Over the course of the programme, trainees will attend three intensive workshops, each followed by field assignments across various Egyptian governorates.

This dynamic model ensures that knowledge gained in the classroom is reinforced through real-world application, particularly in surveillance, outbreak investigation, vector identification, and environmental risk assessment.

Each participant is mentored by experienced epidemiologists, and the training aligns with international competency-based standards, equipping professionals to contribute meaningfully to national health security.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Egypt’s FETP is not new—it was established in 1993 and has since graduated 385 epidemiologists through basic, intermediate, and advanced training levels. This new vector control-focused stream represents a strategic expansion of the programme’s scope and relevance in an era of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases.

The WHO Country Office in Egypt has been instrumental in ensuring the success of this new training stream. Its support includes updating training curricula, mentoring trainees, reviewing scientific outputs such as reports and abstracts, and providing critical logistical support, including organizing workshops and facilitating field visits.

A Step Forward in Regional Health Security

The success of this training will significantly enhance Egypt’s capacity to prevent and manage vector-borne disease outbreaks, particularly in high-risk communities. Moreover, it serves as a regional model, laying the groundwork for similar programmes in other MENA countries.

WHO representatives have emphasized that this initiative is a vital investment in sustainable public health preparedness and that it directly supports international health regulations and the global health security agenda.

By reinforcing frontline capacity with a One Health lens, Egypt not only protects its own population but also contributes to global efforts to stop outbreaks at their source before they escalate into pandemics.

The Way Forward

As Egypt strengthens its surveillance and vector control capabilities, the newly launched FETP is expected to yield measurable improvements in early detection, rapid response, and risk communication during outbreaks. It also empowers participants to become future trainers and leaders in public health, ensuring a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals.

This initiative reaffirms Egypt’s position as a regional leader in epidemiological training and outbreak response and showcases how coordinated efforts between government agencies and international partners can create long-term health resilience.