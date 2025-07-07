Controversy Erupts: Homeopaths Authorized to Prescribe Modern Medicine

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has ignited a fierce debate by permitting homeopathy practitioners to prescribe modern medicines after completing a six-month pharmacology course. This move has been sharply criticized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which fears it will lead to a dilution of medical standards.

In response to the notification dated June 30, the IMA is demanding a rollback of the decision and plans to submit official memoranda to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. If the authorities do not heed these demands, the IMA has threatened a 24-hour withdrawal of non-emergency medical services on July 11.

This decision follows earlier amendments to relevant acts in 2014 and legal consultation. Resistance remains strong, with IMA accusing the MMC of misleading patients and creating chaos within the healthcare system. A legal stay from the Bombay High Court has temporarily halted further implementation of the changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)