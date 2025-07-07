Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Homeopaths Authorized to Prescribe Modern Medicine

The Maharashtra Medical Council has allowed homeopaths to prescribe modern medicines after a six-month pharmacology course, sparking criticism from the Indian Medical Association, which argues this will undermine modern medical practices. IMA plans to protest if their demands for a rollback aren't met, including a 24-hour halt of non-emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:04 IST
Controversy Erupts: Homeopaths Authorized to Prescribe Modern Medicine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has ignited a fierce debate by permitting homeopathy practitioners to prescribe modern medicines after completing a six-month pharmacology course. This move has been sharply criticized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which fears it will lead to a dilution of medical standards.

In response to the notification dated June 30, the IMA is demanding a rollback of the decision and plans to submit official memoranda to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. If the authorities do not heed these demands, the IMA has threatened a 24-hour withdrawal of non-emergency medical services on July 11.

This decision follows earlier amendments to relevant acts in 2014 and legal consultation. Resistance remains strong, with IMA accusing the MMC of misleading patients and creating chaos within the healthcare system. A legal stay from the Bombay High Court has temporarily halted further implementation of the changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025