Left Menu

Global Health Updates: From Brazilian Bird Flu to AI Surgical Robots

This week's health news covers multiple topics: bird flu trade restrictions in Brazil, Bayer's new drug for menopause symptoms in cancer survivors, Trump's proposed tariff increase on pharmaceuticals, autonomous AI surgical robots, European heatwave deaths, screwworm pest issues, illegal pesticide use in Europe, and Moderna's COVID vaccine approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:31 IST
Global Health Updates: From Brazilian Bird Flu to AI Surgical Robots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, faces trade restrictions due to a bird flu outbreak, impacting global supply chains. After confirming its first commercial farm case in May, Brazil hopes to lift these restrictions soon as it declares the virus eradicated from its commercial flocks.

Meanwhile, Bayer's experimental non-hormonal drug shows promising results in easing menopause-like symptoms linked to hormone-suppressing therapy in breast cancer survivors. This breakthrough comes from a late-stage trial involving estrogen and progesterone-reliant tumors, which represent a major subset of breast cancer cases.

In technology, a new AI-driven surgical robot has successfully performed parts of a gallbladder procedure autonomously. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University highlight the robot's ability to handle unexpected complications, setting a precedent for future automated medical procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025