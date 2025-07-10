Global Health Updates: From Brazilian Bird Flu to AI Surgical Robots

Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, faces trade restrictions due to a bird flu outbreak, impacting global supply chains. After confirming its first commercial farm case in May, Brazil hopes to lift these restrictions soon as it declares the virus eradicated from its commercial flocks.

Meanwhile, Bayer's experimental non-hormonal drug shows promising results in easing menopause-like symptoms linked to hormone-suppressing therapy in breast cancer survivors. This breakthrough comes from a late-stage trial involving estrogen and progesterone-reliant tumors, which represent a major subset of breast cancer cases.

In technology, a new AI-driven surgical robot has successfully performed parts of a gallbladder procedure autonomously. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University highlight the robot's ability to handle unexpected complications, setting a precedent for future automated medical procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)