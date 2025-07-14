President Murmu Highlights Health Concerns at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu raised alarms over the rising issues of depression and obesity during her address at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar's 5th convocation. She stressed the importance of lifestyle changes, including yoga and pranayama, to promote mental health.

While applauding the graduating medical students, Murmu urged them to concentrate on local health challenges, specifically mentioning Japanese Encephalitis and Sickle Cell Anaemia, diseases prevalent in tribal communities. She encouraged thorough research to improve treatment options.

Murmu's visit included conferring degrees upon 643 students and recognizing high-achievers with 59 gold medals. Her trip continues with engagements at Ravenshaw University and civic projects, amid tightened security in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)