The Rising Tide: Mpower's Journey in Addressing Men's Mental Health

Mpower, initiated by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, reveals a significant increase in mental health challenges among Indian men. Their data over five years indicate that more men, especially in the 18-25 age group, are seeking help. The organization emphasizes outreach and destigmatization through its extensive network and programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:27 IST
Mpower, a leading mental health organization under the Aditya Birla Education Trust, has released a comprehensive analysis showing an increase in mental health concerns among Indian men. Founded by Mrs. Neerja Birla, Mpower has engaged with around 2.83 lakh men over the past five years, highlighting a notable rise in help-seeking behavior.

The findings underscore a particular vulnerability among men aged 18 to 25, with over 2 lakh young men reached through various programs. The 24x7 helpline recorded over 75,700 calls from men aged 26-40, with many citing issues like relationship stress and depression as reasons for reaching out.

Mpower continues its expansion with clinical services and outreach across major Indian cities, aiming to provide accessible mental health care through diverse channels. The initiative remains focused on reducing stigma and offering immediate support through its helpline and trained professionals.

