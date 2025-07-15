India Introduces Breakthrough Affordable Carbon Foot Prosthesis

An innovative carbon fibre foot prosthesis, designed by DRDO's Defence Research & Development Laboratory and AIIMS-Bibinagar, aims to provide a cost-effective solution for Indian amputees. Official reports confirm that this first-of-its-kind device can support weights up to 125 kilograms.

The 'Indigenously Developed Optimised Carbon Foot Prosthesis' (ADIDOC) was unveiled by DRDL Director G A Srinivasa Murthy and AIIMS-Bibinagar Executive Director Ahanthem Santa Singh. Positioned under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, it offers performance akin to international standards while cutting costs drastically.

ADIDOC's biomechanical testing assures safety for up to 125 kg. With three weight-specific variants, it promises increased accessibility for lower-income amputees and reduced reliance on costly imports, fostering social and economic inclusion among India's disabled community.

