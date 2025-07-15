Rising Tide of Malnutrition: Gaza's Children in Crisis

A disturbing trend has surfaced in Gaza as malnutrition rates among children rise, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). With the tightening siege over four months ago, critical shortages in food and medicine have left one in ten children malnourished, a situation previously unseen in the region.

Efforts by UNRWA to screen over 240,000 children since January 2024 reveal alarming patterns. Historically, cases of acute malnutrition were largely theoretical for health workers in Gaza; today, they are grim realities. Constant depletion of medicine and nutrition supplies exacerbates the crisis, despite Israel's partial lifting of an 11-week aid blockade.

Amid allegations of aid misappropriation by Hamas, alternative channels like the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation have been established, though the UN remains cautious in participation. Meanwhile, UNICEF reports a worrying increase in malnutrition cases, highlighting the persistent humanitarian concerns for Gaza's youngest residents.