Rising Tide of Malnutrition: Gaza's Children in Crisis
Since early 2024, UNRWA has noted a significant increase in malnutrition among children in Gaza. Over 240,000 have been screened, revealing that 10% are malnourished, a condition that was once rare in the region. Despite Israel easing an aid blockade, critical supplies remain scarce as UNRWA faces operational challenges.
Efforts by UNRWA to screen over 240,000 children since January 2024 reveal alarming patterns. Historically, cases of acute malnutrition were largely theoretical for health workers in Gaza; today, they are grim realities. Constant depletion of medicine and nutrition supplies exacerbates the crisis, despite Israel's partial lifting of an 11-week aid blockade.
Amid allegations of aid misappropriation by Hamas, alternative channels like the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation have been established, though the UN remains cautious in participation. Meanwhile, UNICEF reports a worrying increase in malnutrition cases, highlighting the persistent humanitarian concerns for Gaza's youngest residents.
