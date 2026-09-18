UN Assembly Allows Abbas Virtual Address Amid US Visa Row

The UN General Assembly has voted for the second consecutive year to permit Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address world leaders via video. This follows the US denying him a visa, citing security and policy reasons. The resolution ensures Palestinian officials can attend UN events virtually if barred from US entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 00:48 IST
UN Assembly Allows Abbas Virtual Address Amid US Visa Row
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

The United Nations General Assembly decided on Thursday to allow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to speak via video at the annual global leaders' gathering. This comes after the US refused him a visa to travel to New York, marking the second year of such arrangements.

The resolution was backed by 152 votes, with only three against and four abstentions. It permits Abbas and other Palestinian high-ranking officials to participate in UN meetings or conferences through video over the next year if US travel is blocked.

The US maintains a visa ban affecting Abbas and other members of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization, citing reasons of security and policy. The US State Department recently reinforced this stance, affecting officials who have taken actions to internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

Global
4
U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

Why a Global Food-Price Index Cannot Capture the Full Hormuz Shock

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026