UN Assembly Allows Abbas Virtual Address Amid US Visa Row

The United Nations General Assembly decided on Thursday to allow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to speak via video at the annual global leaders' gathering. This comes after the US refused him a visa to travel to New York, marking the second year of such arrangements.

The resolution was backed by 152 votes, with only three against and four abstentions. It permits Abbas and other Palestinian high-ranking officials to participate in UN meetings or conferences through video over the next year if US travel is blocked.

The US maintains a visa ban affecting Abbas and other members of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization, citing reasons of security and policy. The US State Department recently reinforced this stance, affecting officials who have taken actions to internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.