Left Menu

Delhi Expands Healthcare Network with More Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs

The Delhi government will inaugurate 34 new Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, increasing the city's total to 67. This expansion, part of a larger effort to improve primary healthcare, aims to address gaps left by previous administrations. The initiative aligns with the Ayushman Bharat initiative under AB-PMJAY.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:38 IST
Delhi Expands Healthcare Network with More Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's upcoming inauguration of 34 new Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs is set to increase the healthcare infrastructure to a total of 67 centers across the city. These centers aim to offer holistic, accessible, and affordable primary healthcare services to Delhi residents.

According to Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, this expansion marks the second phase of the initiative, with a third phase expected to raise the number to 80. Singh emphasized the efforts to strengthen the healthcare system as a government priority, addressing the deficiencies in primary care left by previous administrations.

The rollout of Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs is being implemented by upgrading existing facilities such as mohalla clinics and polyclinics, with district-wise allocations. This initiative also aligns with the Union government's Ayushman Bharat program, backed by a recent MoU with the Centre to fulfill a significant political commitment by the ruling party.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025