Delhi Expands Healthcare Network with More Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs

The Delhi government's upcoming inauguration of 34 new Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs is set to increase the healthcare infrastructure to a total of 67 centers across the city. These centers aim to offer holistic, accessible, and affordable primary healthcare services to Delhi residents.

According to Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, this expansion marks the second phase of the initiative, with a third phase expected to raise the number to 80. Singh emphasized the efforts to strengthen the healthcare system as a government priority, addressing the deficiencies in primary care left by previous administrations.

The rollout of Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs is being implemented by upgrading existing facilities such as mohalla clinics and polyclinics, with district-wise allocations. This initiative also aligns with the Union government's Ayushman Bharat program, backed by a recent MoU with the Centre to fulfill a significant political commitment by the ruling party.