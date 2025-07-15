Left Menu

South Asia Achieves Record Immunization Rates for Children

South Asia has recorded its highest-ever immunization coverage for children, with significant improvements in India and Nepal. UNICEF and WHO emphasize the importance of reaching remaining under-vaccinated children, particularly in rural areas, and sustaining efforts to enhance vaccine distribution and health worker support across the region.

South Asia has recorded its highest-ever immunization coverage for children, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. Key strides were made in India and Nepal during 2024, leading the regional advancements.

In India, the number of zero-dose children dropped by 43%, from 1.6 million in 2023 to 0.9 million in 2024. Nepal saw a similar trend with a 52% decrease in zero-dose children, ensuring broader vaccine coverage.

Despite this progress, challenges remain, particularly in Afghanistan where immunization rates declined. WHO and UNICEF urge continued focus on reaching underserved populations and increasing domestic funding for vaccination programs.

