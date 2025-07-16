Sunscreen Safety: TGA's Crucial Review Raises Awareness

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia has recently released a safety review regarding seven active ingredients commonly found in sunscreens. Five ingredients were evaluated as low-risk, but the TGA has recommended tighter restrictions on two components, homosalate and oxybenzone, due to uncertainties concerning their potential effects on the endocrine system.

This safety review follows reports that certain sunscreen products have inflated SPF coverage claims, causing concern among Australians about product efficacy and safety. However, experts assert it's essential not to forgo sunscreen, as all products in Australia undergo a rigorous approval process to ensure their safety and effectiveness.

Australia faces the world's highest rates of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer, largely attributed to UV exposure. Therefore, while it's crucial to stay informed about product ingredients and regulatory changes, experts emphasize that the most significant risk to health is inadequate sunscreen use. Public consultation on the proposed ingredient restrictions will close on August 12.