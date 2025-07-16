Left Menu

Global Snapshot: A World of Public Holidays

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou proposed cutting two bank holidays to encourage economic growth. This has sparked interest in public holidays worldwide. Nepal tops the list with 35 holidays, while countries like England and Canada have fewer than 10, highlighting global variations in holiday observance.

Updated: 16-07-2025 17:59 IST
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced on Tuesday a proposal to cut two bank holidays in France. The aim is to stimulate economic growth as part of a broader strategy to address the nation's financial challenges.

Globally, there is a significant variation in the number of public holidays granted to citizens. Nepal, for instance, leads the world with 35 days of public holidays annually. Comparably, India, Colombia, and the Philippines offer around 18 holidays each year to their citizens.

Conversely, England and Canada are on the lower end of the spectrum, each offering fewer than 10 public holidays annually. In Europe, Slovakia boasts 15 days of national holidays, while the Netherlands and Denmark provide just nine, reflecting a diverse global landscape of holiday practices.

