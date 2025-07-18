Left Menu

Dollar Dependency: Global Banks Brace for U.S. Currency Shocks

The Bank of England is urging lenders to assess their vulnerability to U.S. dollar shocks due to policy shifts under President Trump. Concerns over federal support and dollar availability have led European regulators to reexamine U.S. currency dependence, posing potential risks to global financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:57 IST
Dollar Dependency: Global Banks Brace for U.S. Currency Shocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of England has requested several lenders to evaluate their resilience to fluctuations in the U.S. dollar, highlighting growing unease with the Trump administration's policies impacting the stability of the global financial system. The U.S. dollar remains pivotal in global trade and capital flows, underscoring its critical role in international finance.

President Trump's departure from established U.S. policies has led European allies to reassess their reliance on the dollar in times of financial distress. Despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve on dollar availability, Trump's policies have spurred European regulators to scrutinize their dependence on the U.S. financial framework.

The Prudential Regulation Authority of the Bank of England has individually reached out to some banks to understand their dollar funding strategies and assess their exposure. Recent stress tests were conducted on British banks, including scenarios where dollar swap markets might collapse, to prepare for a potential global dollar funding crisis, sources revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025