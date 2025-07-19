Odisha's Urgent Response: Airlifting Victim for Advanced Care

In a pressing development, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the potential airlift of a 15-year-old burn victim from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS Delhi. This move underscores the government's commitment to ensuring optimal medical care for the critically injured teenager.

The young girl was heinously attacked by unidentified assailants in Puri district's Balanga area. After being forcibly taken to the riverbank and set ablaze, she managed to seek help in a nearby village and was subsequently transported to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for initial treatment.

With 70% of her body bearing second- and third-degree burns, the victim remains in a critical state. Continuous monitoring is pivotal, and the coming hours are crucial for her survival. Authorities are actively exploring all avenues to provide her with the best possible medical intervention.

