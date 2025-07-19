Left Menu

Odisha's Urgent Response: Airlifting Victim for Advanced Care

Odisha's Chief Minister is considering airlifting a 15-year-old girl with severe burns from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment. This comes after the girl was brutally attacked by three assailants. The government promises stringent punishment for the culprits, while the girl's condition remains critical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:10 IST
Odisha's Urgent Response: Airlifting Victim for Advanced Care
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing development, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the potential airlift of a 15-year-old burn victim from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS Delhi. This move underscores the government's commitment to ensuring optimal medical care for the critically injured teenager.

The young girl was heinously attacked by unidentified assailants in Puri district's Balanga area. After being forcibly taken to the riverbank and set ablaze, she managed to seek help in a nearby village and was subsequently transported to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for initial treatment.

With 70% of her body bearing second- and third-degree burns, the victim remains in a critical state. Continuous monitoring is pivotal, and the coming hours are crucial for her survival. Authorities are actively exploring all avenues to provide her with the best possible medical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025