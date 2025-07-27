Spotlight on Pediatric Appendicitis: A Hidden Threat

Appendicitis, often associated with older children, poses a risk to the youngest too, caution experts. This condition, marked by appendix inflammation, stands as a primary cause for emergency abdominal surgeries in kids. Dr. Shandip Kumar Sinha highlights the tricky nature of diagnosing appendicitis in toddlers due to non-specific symptoms.

Medical professionals indicate that symptoms such as abdominal pain, fever, and nausea warrant immediate attention. In young patients, less obvious signs like irritability or a bloated abdomen demand vigilance, as the appendix can rupture within 24 hours, particularly in those under five, necessitating swift medical intervention.

The primary diagnostic methods include physical examinations by experienced pediatric surgeons, avoiding radiation-heavy tests like CT scans in children. An appendectomy is the standard treatment, but antibiotics may be considered in select early cases. Prompt recognition of symptoms could mitigate complications, emphasizing the criticality of timely healthcare action.

(With inputs from agencies.)