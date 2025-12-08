Left Menu

Fire Safety Concerns Put RML Hospital's Trauma Building at Risk

The Delhi Fire Service has denied the renewal of the fire safety certificate for RML Hospital's trauma building due to serious fire safety lapses. These include non-functional systems, missing components, and structural inadequacies, placing one of Delhi's major government hospitals at significant risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Fire Service has raised alarms over serious fire safety lapses at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital's trauma building, leading to a denial of its fire safety certificate. Critical flaws discovered include non-functional fire systems and inadequate access for fire tenders, officials disclosed on Monday.

An inspection conducted on November 14, attended by officers from relevant departments, identified 14 significant deficiencies. Notably, the trauma building lacks the required six-metre-wide motorable road with a nine-metre turning radius essential for fire tender movement. Moreover, smoke detectors and sprinkler systems were found either non-functional or missing.

The notice from the fire department, dated December 4, emphasizes that without the necessary fire safety arrangements, the occupancy of the building remains a liability for the owner or occupier. Temporary structures, inadequate water storage, and improper fire pumps add to the building's vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

