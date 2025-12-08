DGCA panel probing IndiGo flight disruptions likely to summon CEO Pieter Elbers, COO Isidre Porqueras on Wednesday: Source.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
DGCA panel probing IndiGo flight disruptions likely to summon CEO Pieter Elbers, COO Isidre Porqueras on Wednesday: Source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India Condemns Pakistan's Renewed Border Attacks
India's Renewable Energy Connectivity Challenges: A Deep Dive
India Rallies for Global Big Cat Protection
Shardul Thakur's Second Innings: Reuniting with Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma
India-EU Trade Talks: Strides Toward a Landmark Free Trade Agreement