Left Menu

Tragedy at CDC: Gunman Targets Atlanta Headquarters, Officer Killed

A Georgia man shot a police officer at the CDC's Atlanta headquarters. Blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for his distress, the shooter was identified as Patrick Joseph White. The attack has sparked debates on vaccine misinformation, with some blaming public figures and ex-government officials for fueling distrust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 10-08-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 03:41 IST
Tragedy at CDC: Gunman Targets Atlanta Headquarters, Officer Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Georgia man opened fire at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters, killing a police officer and blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for his mental health struggles. The incident has raised alarm over misinformation and vaccine skepticism.

The shooter, identified as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, attempted to enter the CDC's Atlanta complex, sparking a tense situation that ended with the death of DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose. White had been upset over his dog's death and fixated on the vaccine.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed sympathy for CDC workers while facing criticism for allegedly fueling vaccine distrust. The attack has intensified discussions on public health safety and security at the CDC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025