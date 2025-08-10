Tragedy at CDC: Gunman Targets Atlanta Headquarters, Officer Killed
A Georgia man shot a police officer at the CDC's Atlanta headquarters. Blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for his distress, the shooter was identified as Patrick Joseph White. The attack has sparked debates on vaccine misinformation, with some blaming public figures and ex-government officials for fueling distrust.
- Country:
- United States
A Georgia man opened fire at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters, killing a police officer and blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for his mental health struggles. The incident has raised alarm over misinformation and vaccine skepticism.
The shooter, identified as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, attempted to enter the CDC's Atlanta complex, sparking a tense situation that ended with the death of DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose. White had been upset over his dog's death and fixated on the vaccine.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed sympathy for CDC workers while facing criticism for allegedly fueling vaccine distrust. The attack has intensified discussions on public health safety and security at the CDC.
