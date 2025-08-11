U.S. Medical Journal Refuses to Retract Vaccine Safety Study Amid Controversy

A prominent U.S. medical journal has firmly rejected a request from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to withdraw a significant Danish study. The study concluded that aluminum components in vaccines pose no elevated health risks to children, as confirmed by the journal's editor speaking to Reuters.

Kennedy, a noted critic of vaccines, has disrupted the government's immunization recommendation process. He argues that vaccines with aluminum are linked to autoimmune disorders and allergies. However, the Danish study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, analyzed data from over 1.2 million children and found no such connections.

The published research has received acclaim for its extensive dataset and solid methodology. Despite this, Kennedy labeled it as deceptive, while the journal and study authors stand by its conclusions. In response to criticism, the journal decided to address the comments but not engage directly with Kennedy's assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)