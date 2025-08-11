Left Menu

U.S. Medical Journal Refuses to Retract Vaccine Safety Study Amid Controversy

A U.S. medical journal dismissed Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s demand to retract a Danish study showing no increased health risks from aluminum in vaccines. Kennedy, who has voiced vaccine safety concerns, criticized the study as industry propaganda, but experts defend its methodology and findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:36 IST
U.S. Medical Journal Refuses to Retract Vaccine Safety Study Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A prominent U.S. medical journal has firmly rejected a request from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to withdraw a significant Danish study. The study concluded that aluminum components in vaccines pose no elevated health risks to children, as confirmed by the journal's editor speaking to Reuters.

Kennedy, a noted critic of vaccines, has disrupted the government's immunization recommendation process. He argues that vaccines with aluminum are linked to autoimmune disorders and allergies. However, the Danish study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, analyzed data from over 1.2 million children and found no such connections.

The published research has received acclaim for its extensive dataset and solid methodology. Despite this, Kennedy labeled it as deceptive, while the journal and study authors stand by its conclusions. In response to criticism, the journal decided to address the comments but not engage directly with Kennedy's assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025