Activist Investors, Legal Challenges, and Market Surges Shape Global Health Landscape

Current health news includes a push for board overhaul at Avantor by Engine Capital, Ab&B Bio-Tech's share surge during its Hong Kong IPO, Novo Nordisk's legal battle over Wegovy copies, a chlorine factory fire in France, IO Biotech's vaccine study results, and China's ban on Spanish poultry imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:27 IST
In a series of developments impacting the health sector, activist investor Engine Capital is pressuring life sciences firm Avantor for board changes and potential sale, as its stocks see a rise amidst past year's declines. This news arrives in the wake of decreased demand due to research funding cuts.

Meanwhile, China's Ab&B Bio-Tech shares skyrocketed by 170% during its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, underscoring a booming retail demand. The initial public offering significantly oversubscribed, indicating strong investor confidence in vaccine development ventures.

Novo Nordisk continues its legal acumen against U.S. entities over unauthorized Wegovy alternatives, though notable retailer Hims & Hers persists in offering the product, defying patent boundaries and influencing Novo's sales momentum.

