Dr Agarwal's Health Care Soars with Record Profits and Expansion

Dr Agarwal's Health Care Ltd, a leading eye care provider, has achieved a net profit of Rs 17.26 crore for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a significant increase from the Rs 14.11 crore recorded during the same period last year. This growth is attributed to strong operational performance across its network.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, the company's total income surged to Rs 117.72 crore, a notable rise from Rs 100.42 crore in the previous year. CEO Dr Adil Agarwal highlighted the strategic expansion into the Delhi market, marking the company's first center in the capital, contributing to the network's growth.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care added 13 new eye care facilities, including primary, secondary, and tertiary centers, boosting the network to 249 locations. The firm performed 78,882 surgeries, a 16% year-on-year increase. Sales of services made up 78.6% of revenue, with the remainder from product sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)