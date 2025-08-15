Left Menu

Trump Administration Weighs Refugee Admission Cap Focused on White South Africans

The Trump administration is considering a refugee admissions cap of 40,000 for the next year, mainly targeting white South Africans. This decision marks a significant shift in U.S. refugee policy. President Trump's focus on resettling Afrikaners, a minority in South Africa, could disrupt long-standing bipartisan support for the refugee program.

The Trump administration is proposing a refugee admissions cap of 40,000 for the upcoming year, primarily aimed at welcoming white South Africans known as Afrikaners.

This marks a significant change in the United States' refugee policy, potentially shifting away from bipartisan support traditionally seen in this area.

With contrasting views within the administration, the final decision on admission numbers remains speculative until President Trump's determination later this year.

