Unseen Grief: The Emotional Toll on Aged-Care Workers

As Australia's population ages, more individuals are living longer and, subsequently, dying older. This trend has made end-of-life care an essential component of aged care, notably as half of Australians over 85 die in such facilities.

Aged-care staff, who form significant relationships with residents, often experience a unique and unacknowledged grief when those they care for pass on. Despite their emotional involvement, support for these caregivers is frequently lacking, leaving them to grapple with cumulative grief and emotional strain alone.

Organizations are urged to acknowledge the profound loss aged-care workers face and provide adequate support. Simple gestures, such as acknowledging emotional bonds or facilitating time for grieving, can aid in managing grief. Encouraging self-care and normalizing discussions around death can alleviate the emotional load borne by these dedicated workers.

