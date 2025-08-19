Left Menu

Unseen Grief: The Emotional Toll on Aged-Care Workers

Aged-care staff often experience unrecognized grief and emotional strain due to the deaths of residents. These caregivers form meaningful relationships with residents, leading to deep feelings of loss. Enhancing workplace support and acknowledging staff grief can improve wellbeing and sustain their commitment to care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:24 IST
Unseen Grief: The Emotional Toll on Aged-Care Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

As Australia's population ages, more individuals are living longer and, subsequently, dying older. This trend has made end-of-life care an essential component of aged care, notably as half of Australians over 85 die in such facilities.

Aged-care staff, who form significant relationships with residents, often experience a unique and unacknowledged grief when those they care for pass on. Despite their emotional involvement, support for these caregivers is frequently lacking, leaving them to grapple with cumulative grief and emotional strain alone.

Organizations are urged to acknowledge the profound loss aged-care workers face and provide adequate support. Simple gestures, such as acknowledging emotional bonds or facilitating time for grieving, can aid in managing grief. Encouraging self-care and normalizing discussions around death can alleviate the emotional load borne by these dedicated workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025