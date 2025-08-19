Left Menu

Glenmark Launches Affordable Micafungin Injection in US Market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is set to launch Micafungin for injection in the US by September 2025, offering 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial doses. This move expands Glenmark's product portfolio and provides cost-effective alternatives to Astellas Pharma's Mycamine. The Mycamine market previously grossed USD 60.7 million annually.

Updated: 19-08-2025 13:11 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has announced the upcoming launch of Micafungin for injection in the US market, aimed at treating fungal infections. The launch, scheduled for September 2025, will offer strengths of 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial in single-dose formats.

This addition to Glenmark's portfolio is seen as a strategic move to enhance its presence in the institutional sector, providing affordable alternatives for patients, according to Marc Kikuchi, Glenmark President & Business Head for North America.

Micafungin is bioequivalent to Astellas Pharma US Inc.'s Mycamine, which reported sales of USD 60.7 million for the 12-month period ending June 2025, according to IQVIA sales data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

