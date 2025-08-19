Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young Girl Succumbs to Rabies in Bengaluru

A four-year-old girl, Khadeera Banu, from Bengaluru died due to rabies after being bitten by a dog in April. Despite extensive treatment at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, her condition worsened, leading to her tragic demise. The cost of her treatment raised concerns among her family, who spent heavily in a private hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davanagere | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:36 IST
Tragic Loss: Young Girl Succumbs to Rabies in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded as Khadeera Banu, a four-year-old girl from Bengaluru, succumbed to rabies after enduring multiple dog bites. The news was confirmed by Dr. Sanjay K S, director of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH).

Khadeera's ordeal began on April 27 while playing outside her residence in Shastri Layout, Davanagere. She was initially treated at a local private hospital for severe bites on her face and body. However, as her condition deteriorated in May, she was referred to IGICH, where rabies was confirmed through the presence of antibodies.

After a month in intensive care, the young girl was discharged for home care but was re-admitted in August in an unresponsive state, requiring emergency intubation. The case has highlighted the financial burden on the girl's family, who reportedly had to spend Rs 8 lakh for her treatment, predominantly in the private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025