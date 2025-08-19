Tragic Loss: Young Girl Succumbs to Rabies in Bengaluru
A four-year-old girl, Khadeera Banu, from Bengaluru died due to rabies after being bitten by a dog in April. Despite extensive treatment at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, her condition worsened, leading to her tragic demise. The cost of her treatment raised concerns among her family, who spent heavily in a private hospital.
A tragic incident unfolded as Khadeera Banu, a four-year-old girl from Bengaluru, succumbed to rabies after enduring multiple dog bites. The news was confirmed by Dr. Sanjay K S, director of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH).
Khadeera's ordeal began on April 27 while playing outside her residence in Shastri Layout, Davanagere. She was initially treated at a local private hospital for severe bites on her face and body. However, as her condition deteriorated in May, she was referred to IGICH, where rabies was confirmed through the presence of antibodies.
After a month in intensive care, the young girl was discharged for home care but was re-admitted in August in an unresponsive state, requiring emergency intubation. The case has highlighted the financial burden on the girl's family, who reportedly had to spend Rs 8 lakh for her treatment, predominantly in the private sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
