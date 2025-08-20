WHO Launches Practical Guide to Help Health Policies Deliver Real Impact

How can governments and organizations ensure that health policies and programmes lead to tangible, measurable improvements in people’s lives? That question was at the heart of a recent global panel discussion hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Veredas Institute, marking the launch of WHO’s new technical guide on evidence-informed theories of change (ToCs).

The guide, titled From Theory to Impact, provides health actors with a structured approach to plan, monitor, and evaluate interventions, helping them connect actions with outcomes in a transparent and practical way.

Bridging the Gap Between Policy and Results

Opening the discussion, John Reeder, Director of WHO’s Department of Research for Health, stressed WHO’s commitment to science-based policymaking:

“As a science- and evidence-based organization, WHO is committed to strengthening how countries use evidence in policy decisions. This guide responds to real needs we’ve heard from our partners for a practical, transparent way to link actions with results.”

Theories of change are increasingly recognized as essential tools for aligning strategies, resources, and stakeholder expectations. By mapping out how specific interventions are expected to lead to desired outcomes, ToCs enable policymakers to clarify assumptions, identify risks, and evaluate progress more effectively.

Lessons from Government and Practice

Harsha Dayal, Director of Research at South Africa’s Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, emphasized the importance of “getting the theory right” before implementation:

“If you don’t get the theory right upstream, you’ll implement projects correctly, but for the wrong reasons.”

Her insight reflects a common challenge in public administration: projects may be executed efficiently yet fail to address the underlying problem because the causal pathways were not clearly articulated from the outset.

Ingrid Abdala of the Veredas Institute, who led the development of the guide, underscored its user-friendly design:

“It’s built for people working in fast-paced environments. Whether you read the full guide or just focus on one part, it helps you act on what matters.”

She also highlighted the value of inclusiveness in policy planning, noting that ToCs are most effective when they integrate diverse perspectives from governments, communities, and technical experts.

From an implementation angle, Frederik Dejonghe of Insper described ToCs as vital for accountability:

“They help people come together around realistic expectations. By combining technical knowledge with local insights, ToCs support better decisions, especially in complex, resource-constrained environments.”

A Living Tool for Complex Systems

Heléne Clark, founder of ActKnowledge and moderator of the session, reflected on the broader potential of ToCs:

“In public health, we’re dealing with complex systems and systemic change. This guide walks people through how that change actually happens and how to measure it.”

Riccardo Polastro, WHO’s Chief Evaluation Officer, stressed that ToCs should not be mistaken for rigid templates:

“This is not a blueprint. It’s a living tool that must adapt to context, evidence, and experience.”

This emphasis on adaptability reflects the dynamic realities of health systems, where new challenges—such as pandemics, climate change, or shifting demographics—demand flexible strategies.

Anchoring Collective Action in Outcomes

Closing the event, Tanja Kuchenmüller of WHO highlighted the guide’s potential to improve transparency and accountability in health governance:

“Theories of change can anchor our collective efforts in outcomes and trigger real change in people’s lives. We hope this is just the beginning.”

By offering governments, NGOs, and community organizations a structured framework, the guide aims to strengthen policy coherence, evaluation practices, and trust in public institutions.

Why This Matters

In an era of shrinking budgets and growing health demands, policymakers are under pressure to demonstrate results. The new WHO guide offers a way to ensure that policies are not only well-intentioned but also evidence-informed, outcome-oriented, and measurable.

The launch marks a significant step toward bridging the gap between theory and practice, and between policy aspirations and the lived realities of communities.

As health systems worldwide continue to navigate uncertainty, the adoption of theories of change may prove essential to building more resilient, effective, and equitable health responses for the future.