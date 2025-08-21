Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Nitrogen Leak Claims Lives at Palghar Pharma Facility

A nitrogen gas leak at Medley Pharma in Maharashtra's Palghar district resulted in four fatalities and two hospitalizations. The leak, originating from the nitrogen reaction tank, affected six workers, and an investigation into potential safety protocol lapses is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Palghar | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday when four workers succumbed to a nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical facility in Palghar, Maharashtra. The leak happened at Medley Pharma, positioned in the Boisar Industrial Estate.

Vivekanand Kadam, head of Palghar's district disaster management, reported that the leak occurred between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, causing serious harm to six individuals. Four workers died soon after being admitted to Shinde hospital.

The incident brought attention from local police and Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health officials, who have launched an investigation to uncover possible safety oversights surrounding the company's nitrogen handling processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

