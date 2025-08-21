Tragedy Strikes: Nitrogen Leak Claims Lives at Palghar Pharma Facility

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday when four workers succumbed to a nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical facility in Palghar, Maharashtra. The leak happened at Medley Pharma, positioned in the Boisar Industrial Estate.

Vivekanand Kadam, head of Palghar's district disaster management, reported that the leak occurred between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, causing serious harm to six individuals. Four workers died soon after being admitted to Shinde hospital.

The incident brought attention from local police and Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health officials, who have launched an investigation to uncover possible safety oversights surrounding the company's nitrogen handling processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)