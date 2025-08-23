Left Menu

Transplanting Hope: Stories of Courage and Miracles in Pediatric Liver Transplants

The book 'Transplanting Hope,' written by Dr. Smita Malhotra and Dr. Anupam Sibal, unveils 25 remarkable stories of children's resilience during life-threatening liver diseases. Marking 600 pediatric liver transplants at Apollo Hospital, it highlights the emotional journeys and medical challenges faced, demonstrating hope and perseverance beyond statistics.

Updated: 23-08-2025 16:11 IST
Two doctors from Apollo Hospital have published an anthology that delves into the inspiring stories of children facing life-threatening liver diseases. 'Transplanting Hope,' penned by Dr. Smita Malhotra and Dr. Anupam Sibal, celebrates 600 pediatric liver transplants at the facility with narratives of unwavering courage and determination.

The book, with a foreword by Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir, transcends clinical statistics by exploring the human spirit that triumphs over despair. It highlights the collaboration between medical professionals and families in achieving medical milestones, a sentiment echoed by P Shivakumar, Managing Director of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Dr. Anupam Sibal and Dr. Smita Malhotra emphasize the emotional battles and medical miracles depicted in the book. They aim to provide readers with a glimpse of the strength found in these real-life stories. Each account reflects the tenacity required to overcome dire circumstances, underscoring the importance of continued progress in healthcare.

