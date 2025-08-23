Transplanting Hope: Stories of Courage and Miracles in Pediatric Liver Transplants

Two doctors from Apollo Hospital have published an anthology that delves into the inspiring stories of children facing life-threatening liver diseases. 'Transplanting Hope,' penned by Dr. Smita Malhotra and Dr. Anupam Sibal, celebrates 600 pediatric liver transplants at the facility with narratives of unwavering courage and determination.

The book, with a foreword by Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir, transcends clinical statistics by exploring the human spirit that triumphs over despair. It highlights the collaboration between medical professionals and families in achieving medical milestones, a sentiment echoed by P Shivakumar, Managing Director of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Dr. Anupam Sibal and Dr. Smita Malhotra emphasize the emotional battles and medical miracles depicted in the book. They aim to provide readers with a glimpse of the strength found in these real-life stories. Each account reflects the tenacity required to overcome dire circumstances, underscoring the importance of continued progress in healthcare.