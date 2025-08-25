Left Menu

India's Health Revolution: From Curative to Preventive

India's health policy under Prime Minister Modi has shifted from curative to preventive measures, as highlighted by Union Minister JP Nadda. Two new medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh were inaugurated, and agreements for more colleges on a PPP model were signed. Efforts focus on maternal, child protection, and tribal welfare.

India's Health Revolution: From Curative to Preventive
India's health infrastructure is being lauded as more robust than those of several other countries, with a shift in focus from curative to preventive health policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Union Minister JP Nadda. On Monday, Nadda inaugurated two government medical colleges in Sheopur and Singrauli districts, Madhya Pradesh.

The Health Minister also facilitated agreements for establishing medical colleges through a Public-Private Partnership model in Dhar, Betul, Panna, and Katni districts. Each of the new medical colleges offers 100 MBBS seats, boosting the state's capacity to 2,775 medical seats across 19 institutions.

Nadda emphasized maternal and child protection schemes and digital innovations like a new smart chatbot. Highlighting the 'Fit India' campaign and increased institutional deliveries, he noted reduced maternal and infant mortality rates. Nadda and Chief Minister Yadav stressed the government's commitment to tribal welfare, showcasing the establishment of colleges in tribal areas as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

