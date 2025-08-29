Medical Mayhem: Dhanbad Doctors Strike for Security

Outpatient services at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad came to a halt on Friday as interns and junior resident doctors launched an indefinite strike. The strike is a response to the assault on doctors and healthcare staff by a patient's attendants on Thursday.

Despite the disruption, emergency, indoor, and other hospital services continued to function. Dr. DK Gindauria, the hospital's medical superintendent, acknowledged the strike had impacted operations. He deemed the doctors' security concerns as 'genuine'. Dr. Gindauria highlighted the risk of delivering healthcare without adequate security.

Efforts to resolve the situation are underway, as Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan has convened a meeting. In response to the incident, additional police forces have been deployed at the hospital, with the Junior Doctors Association and Jharkhand Junior Doctors Network supporting the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)