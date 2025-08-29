Shingles Vaccine: A Potential Lifesaver for Heart Health

Getting vaccinated against shingles could lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to researchers ahead of the 2025 European Society of Cardiology Congress in Madrid. Data from nine previous studies found a significant risk reduction in all ages receiving either the two-shot Shingrix or discontinued Zostavax vaccines.

The analysis revealed an 18% lower risk of heart attacks or strokes in adults, with Shingrix alone offering a 21% reduction. However, limitations exist as the data are mainly observational, and further research is required to establish the vaccination's role in reducing cardiovascular risks, noted study leader Dr. Charles Williams of GSK.

In pediatric cardiology, partial heart transplants for children with congenital valve defects show promise as a viable option, according to a Duke University study. Transplanted valves demonstrated growth and functionality over a six-month period, reducing the need for repeated surgeries or intensive immunosuppression.

