Left Menu

Shingles Vaccine: A Potential Lifesaver for Heart Health

Research suggests that vaccination against shingles may reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. The study, presented ahead of the 2025 European Society of Cardiology Congress, indicates an 18% risk reduction in adults receiving either Shingrix or Zostavax vaccines. Further research is necessary to confirm these findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:32 IST
Shingles Vaccine: A Potential Lifesaver for Heart Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Getting vaccinated against shingles could lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to researchers ahead of the 2025 European Society of Cardiology Congress in Madrid. Data from nine previous studies found a significant risk reduction in all ages receiving either the two-shot Shingrix or discontinued Zostavax vaccines.

The analysis revealed an 18% lower risk of heart attacks or strokes in adults, with Shingrix alone offering a 21% reduction. However, limitations exist as the data are mainly observational, and further research is required to establish the vaccination's role in reducing cardiovascular risks, noted study leader Dr. Charles Williams of GSK.

In pediatric cardiology, partial heart transplants for children with congenital valve defects show promise as a viable option, according to a Duke University study. Transplanted valves demonstrated growth and functionality over a six-month period, reducing the need for repeated surgeries or intensive immunosuppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

 Global
2
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
3
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
4
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025