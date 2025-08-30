Revolutionizing Healthcare: India's Decade of Transformation

The Indian healthcare sector has experienced significant transformation over the last decade, with a focus on infrastructure, accessibility, affordability, and innovation, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. A notable development includes the expansion of the AIIMS network, bringing quality health services closer to communities nationwide.

Speaking at the INI Radiology Update 2025 in Guwahati, Sonowal emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in radiology. The three-day event gathers experts to discuss advancements in imaging, interventional radiology, and artificial intelligence applications in healthcare, underscoring India's commitment to modernizing its healthcare framework.

Sonowal also highlighted the government's efforts, such as the Ayushman Bharat–PM Jan Arogya Yojana and Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, which have significantly improved healthcare access and financial protection for millions. He noted solar and sustainable initiatives at AIIMS-Guwahati, reflecting India's vision of balanced progress and environmental care.