Patanjali and Defense Forces Unite: A New Era in Veteran Healthcare

An MoU was signed between Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department and Patanjali Yoga Gram to provide free yoga, ayurveda, and naturopathy treatments for ex-servicemen and their families under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). This agreement benefits around 60 lakh individuals, marking a significant contribution to veteran healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:04 IST
An important memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked on Monday, linking the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department with Patanjali Yoga Gram. This collaboration under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) allows ex-servicemen and their families to receive complimentary healthcare services at Patanjali Yoga Gram.

The agreement outlines that there will be no ceiling on treatment costs for ex-servicemen in the realms of yoga, ayurveda, and naturopathy. This initiative stands to benefit approximately 60 lakh ex-servicemen and their families, offering an unprecedented healthcare service.

The MoU was ceremoniously signed by Major General MPS Gill of Uttarakhand Sub Area (JOC) and yoga guru Ramdev. During the event at Patanjali University, Ramdev expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for extending this service opportunity to Patanjali, acknowledging both the military and spiritual seers for their commitment to national service.

